AEPS scam: King pin still at large

Mangaluru: The king pin in Aadhaar enabled payment system (AEPS) fraud cases, reported in Mangaluru city, is still at large, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.

Three men arrested in connection with the case had been taken to Bihar for conducting panchanama by police. "A few laptops, printers, gelatin among others had been seized," he said and added that the arrested men had been remanded to judicial custody.