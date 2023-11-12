AEPS scam: King pin still at large

Mangaluru: The king pin in Aadhaar enabled payment system (AEPS) fraud cases, reported in Mangaluru city, is still at large, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.
Three men arrested in connection with the case had been taken to Bihar for conducting panchanama by police. "A few laptops, printers, gelatin among others had been seized," he said and added that the arrested men had been remanded to judicial custody.
Police had received 60 complaints and had registered 10 cases in connection with the misuse of bio metric data. "There are three to four gangs active in such AEPS fraud cases in Bihar," Commissioner informed and added that they had written to different police stations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana about the fraud cases being reported.
During the interrogation, the arrested had revealed that the kingpin would send them documents downloaded from Kaveri 2.0 software and other states sub registrar office. Based on the finger prints from documents, they would develop it and use it for transferring cash using AEPS.
“The police have recovered documents downloaded from Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh in laptops and computers seized by police. More than 100 documents were downloaded from Telangana sub registrar’s office software," he added.