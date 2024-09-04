After boycott circular, Karnataka govt gets Rs 22 cr from SBI, PNB

The cases involve deposits made by two government entities - the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

In September 2011, the KIADB opened a one-year fixed deposit of Rs 25 crore at the Rajajinagar branch of PNB. For this, the bank issued two receipts from its Salem branch - Rs 12 crore and Rs 13 crore, respectively. While Rs 13 crore was encashed, Rs 12 crore was not returned due to an alleged fraud involving bank officials. Letters to and meetings with bank officials did not yield results, the circular stated. The matter is pending before court.

In another case, the KSPCB opened a fixed deposit of Rs 10 crore at the Avenue Road (Bengaluru) branch of the State Bank of Mysore (now SBI) in August 2013. Before maturity, bank officials apportioned the amount towards a private company’s loan on the basis of fake documents. In this case too, the bank refused to return the money and the matter is sub-judice.

The Opposition BJP had criticised the Congress government for its decision to end ties with the two banks.