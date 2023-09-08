Alliance 'inevitable' for 'weak', 'helpless' BJP, JD(S): Shettar

Terming the 'BJP-JD(S) alliance' for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 'inevitable for those two weak parties', former BJP chief minister and now Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar on Friday stated that BJP is going for measures like alliance due to its fear in the wake of Congress getting stronger in the state and important leaders of the BJP showing interest to voluntarily join the Congress.

"Congress is growing stronger day by day in the State, while former MLAs and other leaders of the BJP want to join the Congress voluntarily. Therefore, there is a fear in the BJP. Both BJP and JD(S) have become weak, and two helpless parties are coming together. So, alliance has become inevitable for them," he said.