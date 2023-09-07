Amid controversy, Dharwad schools celebrate Teachers’ Day in Belagavi district

Following this, the ZP CEO had orally directed the DD to declare a holiday for schools on September 6, subject to the condition that the schools would function on some other holiday. The DD issued a circular accordingly.

Afterward, the Block Education Officer, Dharwad Rural issued a circular stating that the Teachers’ Day would be celebrated at Nikkam Kalyan Mantap in Savadatti of Belagavi district on Wednesday, and all teachers of schools under Dharwad Rural (71) constituency should compulsorily attend the function.

The circular said, “As per the oral direction of the deputy director, a holiday has been declared for schools under the constituency on Wednesday.” It also mentioned the bus facility from BEO’s office to Savadatti from 7:30 am to 8:30 am on Wednesday.

The circular does not mention the reason for organizing the function at Savadatti in Belagavi district. However, sources said Savadatti was chosen as the venue to enable Dharwad Rural MLA Vinay Kulkarni to participate in the function. The court has barred his entry into Dharwad district in connection with a murder case.

However, the move by the education department officials has not gone down well with the teachers.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad termed this a violation of norms and misuse of power by the legislator. He also blamed the officials for disregarding norms.

MLC S V Sankanur took serious exception to the move by the education department officials and said the officers were playing to the tune of the ruling party MLA and had set a bad precedent.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Sankanur demanded a probe into the episode and action against the Deputy Director, BEO, and ZP CEO for permitting the function to be organized outside the district.