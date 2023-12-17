Atrocity on Belagavi woman: Nadda doing politics, says CM Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that BJP national president J P Nadda was doing politics on the issue of a woman being paraded naked and tied to an electricity pole at a village near Belagavi.
This, on a day when BJP’s fact-finding team formed by Nadda met the victim.
“Nadda is doing politics on it. You will come to know about the number of crimes against women during the BJP’s rule, if you look at crime records. What will Nadda say about a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh who is jailed for raping a minor girl? What will Union minister Pralhad Joshi say?” he said.
Siddaramaiah told reporters here that the government was taking all action as per law in the case.
“No such incident should happen in a civilised society. The guilty should be punished. The suspects are already arrested. Steps are being taken to give compensation to the victim,” he added. In reply to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s allegation that the Congress was politicising the issue of security breach in Lok Sabha, Siddaramaiah said, “Was there security breach or not? Is telling that politics?”.