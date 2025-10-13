Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bandipur National Park fosters four abandoned tiger cubs

Activists also say that Bandipur has already reached its saturation level in tiger population and any human intervention in protecting abandoned cubs may only add to the conflict.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 16:51 IST
India NewsKarnatakabandipur tiger reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us