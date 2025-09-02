<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said, "International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq is a writer in Kannada. Without pride, interest and love [for the language] how can she write?"</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/it-is-beyond-religious-faiths-siddaramaiah-justifies-banu-mushtaqs-selection-for-dasara-inauguration-3705394"> who has justified the selection of Banu Musthaq for Dasara inauguration</a>, was speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on Tuesday. </p>.<p>When asked about her statement on 'Arishina' (turmeric), 'Kumkuma' (vermilion) and 'Kannadambe', he said, "I am not aware of it. I have not seen it. Her work has got her the Booker prize." </p>.<p>Regarding the BJP planning to take up 'Chamundi Chalo' protest, he said, "Had we not invited poet K.S. Nisar Ahmed to inaugurate Dasara? Where were the RSS and BJP leaders when Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar made Diwan Mirza Ismail sit in the golden howdah during Jamboo Savari?" </p>.Comments on Dasara inaugurator-Banu Mushtaq hampering image of Mysuru, Karnataka: MLC A H Vishwanath\n.<p>About BJP leaders insisting Banu Mushtaq to wear 'arishina and kumkuma' while inaugurating Dasara, he said, "She is a Muslim lady who has written in Kannada. Is it there in her Dharma? When we invite a person from another religion to inaugurate Dasara, how can we ask them to become a Hindu? Has someone seen her eating beef?" he questioned. </p>.<p>Regarding an alleged fatwa against Banu Mushtaq, he said, "Their religious leader has clarified that it is false." </p>