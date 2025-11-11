Menu
Bengaluru: RGUHS to roll out Kannada course for students from other states

The varsity is framing the syllabus for the course, and a note laying down all the guidelines for the course will be circulated among all the affiliated colleges soon.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 01:26 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 01:26 IST
