10 special trains to Bihar to continue for 3 more months

Bengaluru: Ten special trains running between SMVT Bengaluru and Danapur (Bihar) will run for three more months with existing routes, stoppages and timings to clear the extra rush of passengers.
Train number 03245 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run until April 24.
Train number 03246 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly Express Special will run until April 26.
Train number 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express Special will run until April 29.
Train number 03252 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Bi-weekly Express Special will run until May 1.
Train number 03259 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run until April 30.
Train number 03260 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly Express Special will run until May 2.
Train number 03247 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run until April 25.
Train number 03248 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly Express Special will run until April 27.
Train number 03241 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special from Danapur will run until April 26.
Train number 03242 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly Express Special will run until April 28.
Reservation counter at Anekal
The Anekal railway station’s computerised passenger reservation centre, which was shut during the Covid lockdown, will reopen on Thursday.
It will function from 8 am to 2 pm, Monday through Saturday, on all working days, an official said.