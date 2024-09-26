Home
22 schoolkids fall sick after taking iron supplements

The children were admitted to the Nelamangala government hospital after bouts of vomiting.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 23:35 IST

Twenty-two students fell sick at a government school in Nelamangala after taking iron supplements provided to them on Wednesday morning. 

The incident occurred in the Kote Beedi government school, Nelamangala. According to the Nelamangala town police, 27 students were given the tablets. 

"Twenty-two developed complications, and two children had severe complications but they are out of danger. No case has been registered,” said a senior police officer. 

The children were admitted to the Nelamangala government hospital after bouts of vomiting. District health officials are yet to confirm what led to this adverse reaction in the children. 

Published 25 September 2024, 23:35 IST
