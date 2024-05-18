Bengaluru: 31-yr-old found hanging at home; father accuses husband, in-laws of harassment

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old woman was found dead at her West Bengaluru residence on Thursday evening.
The victim Sandhya’s family accused her husband and relatives of causing physical and mental harassment, leading to her death.
Police said Sandhya was found hanging from a ceiling fan between 9 pm and 9:30 pm. She fashioned a noose out of a cloth and allegedly killed herself.
On Friday, her father, Kandan T, filed a complaint with the Basaveshwaranagar police accusing Sandhya’s husband Jayaprakash, father-in-law Murugan, mother-in-law Rajeshwari, and two others of physically and mentally harassing her.
Kandan said Sandhya married Jayaprakash in September 2019, finding a match through a marriage broker. All was well for the first six months. But troubles began when Sandhya delivered a boy, now aged four, who has trouble speaking.
Kandan claimed that Jayaprakash abused Sandhya and harassed her at Rajeshwari’s behest. Two years ago, Sandhya had a miscarriage and subsequently, gained weight. Jayaprakash told her his life had been ruined and often called her 'fat'.
On Thursday, Jayaprakash called Kandan around 8.50 pm, asking him to take Sandhya back home. Kandan requested Murugan to go to Jayaprakash’s home and check on them.
Murugan called Kandan at 9.55 pm to inform him that Sandhya had died and her body was at a hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
The Basaveshwaranagar police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).
“We have launched an investigation based on the allegations,” a senior police officer told DH.
Published 17 May 2024, 23:07 IST