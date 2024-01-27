4-year-old girl dies days after falling from 3rd floor of school

Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl died three days after falling from the third floor of her preschool in eastern Bengaluru, police said.
Gianna Ann Jito was admitted to the hospital shortly after falling from the third floor and suffering injuries.
On January 22, the girl's father received a phone call from the preschool staff, who told him that Gianna was "vomiting". However, when the father rushed to the school, he learnt that the child had been taken to a hospital after having a fall.
The girl was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Hebbal for further treatment but breathed her last on Thursday evening.
Based on a complaint from Gianna's father, the jurisdictional Hennur police initially booked the school principal and others under IPC sections dealing with causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others. Police will now invoke the IPC section related to causing death by negligence, sources said.