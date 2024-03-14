JOIN US
Bengaluru: 49,732 shops comply with 60% Kannada signboard rule; 625 yet to fall in line

The BBMP had set February 28 as the last date for providing 60 per cent space for Kannada on name boards in the Bengaluru city limits, but Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar extended the deadline by two weeks.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 23:00 IST

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Wednesday said that 49,732 shops and commercial establishments, which were served notices for not providing 60 per cent space for Kannada on their name boards, have complied with the new rule. However, 625 shops are yet to comply. 

The BBMP had set February 28 as the last date for providing 60 per cent space for Kannada on name boards in the Bengaluru city limits, but Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar extended the deadline by two weeks. 

A large number of shop owners appear to have complied with the rule, with some making temporary changes to their name boards to ensure compliance. 

