Activists slam repeal of MGNREGA, call new Act 'assault on federalism'

The activists demanded the immediate restoration of MGNREGA, asserting that the new law "thefts the dignity" of Dalit and Adivasi workers.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 14:31 IST
