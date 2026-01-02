Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

National mission to push for domestic manufacturing of drone components

To be run by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the national mission might go to the Union Cabinet soon for approval, sources told DH.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsDronesMade in India

Follow us on :

Follow Us