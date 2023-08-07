Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies due to cardiac arrest

Well-known Sandalwood actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passed away after suffering a heart attack while they were on a vacation at Bangkok.
Vijay Raghavendra and Spandana were on a vacation in Bangkok along with their friends when the incident happened.
Low BP is said to have caused the cardiac arrest.
Confirming the news to DH, Vijay Raghavendra's younger brother Srii Murali, said, "We are in shock and don't know the full details yet. My brother will be flying down with the body tomorrow. His son Shourya is with us."
Speaking to DH, a close friend of Spandana, said, "The post-mortem is going on and we will get to know the details by 3 pm today. Vijay has already contacted the embassy in Bangkok and we are working out the finer details to bring the body back as soon as possible."
Spandana was rushed to the hospital after she felt discomfort but she couldn't make it in time, added the relative.
Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Spandana is the daughter of retired police officer B K Shivaram. She was a BBA graduate from Seshadripuram College.
She never acted in films, but produced Kismat, their first home production. Spandana was a huge support to Vijay and he has made this known on many public forums.
Her brother Rakshith Shivram (39), recently contested elections from Belthangady constituency.
She is survived by husband, actor Vijay Raghavendra and son Shourya.
This incident happened just before the couple's 16th wedding anniversary on August 26.