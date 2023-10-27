Adam has psychiatric issues, under medication: Prasad Bidapa on son's drunken road rage

Bengaluru: Well-known fashion stylist Prasad Bidapa on Friday, issued a statement, saying that his son Adam Bidapa, who was arrested Wednesday night drunk driving and threatening a motorist, has been receiving treatment for psychiatric issues for the last few years.

In a statement, Prasad said that Adam has been prescribed medications for several medical conditions diagnosed by doctors.

“Having said that, I acknowledge that his behaviour is inexcusable and shameful and I sincerely apologise on his behalf to the public and anyone who’s sentiments may have been hurt by his behaviour and actions,” Prasad said.

“His words and actions do not reflect the views or outlook of me or my family and I condemn this as unacceptable and unbefitting of my son .I also promise to insure that Adam is given the right medical attention that is required and enforce more stringent measures to make sure he abides by doctors orders .I once again would like to apologise for his behaviour,” the stylist said.