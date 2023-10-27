Adam has psychiatric issues, under medication: Prasad Bidapa on son's drunken road rage

Bengaluru: Well-known fashion stylist Prasad Bidapa on Friday, issued a statement, saying that his son Adam Bidapa, who was arrested Wednesday night drunk driving and threatening a motorist, has been receiving treatment for psychiatric issues for the last few years.
In a statement, Prasad said that Adam has been prescribed medications for several medical conditions diagnosed by doctors.
“Having said that, I acknowledge that his behaviour is inexcusable and shameful and I sincerely apologise on his behalf to the public and anyone who’s sentiments may have been hurt by his behaviour and actions,” Prasad said.
“His words and actions do not reflect the views or outlook of me or my family and I condemn this as unacceptable and unbefitting of my son .I also promise to insure that Adam is given the right medical attention that is required and enforce more stringent measures to make sure he abides by doctors orders .I once again would like to apologise for his behaviour,” the stylist said.
Prasad requested media and social media outlets to be “cognisant and considerate of the fact that my son is a patient and that he is unwell”.
“Please consider this as an appeal to all. Please take that into account as well while reporting facts. I am a firm believer that everyone is equal under law – legal proceedings are going on as per norms and The Concerned Police departments will have our full cooperation,” he said.
According to the police, the complainant Unnikrishnan, a student, alleged that Adam drove recklessly, abused him and threatened him when he was returning home. The incident reportedly occurred near the Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka New Town when Adam was returning home.
When the police arrived, Adam reportedly argued with them and allegedly abused one of the officials.
He was booked under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).