Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Adequate security in place for Ganesha Chaturthi: Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Two Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies arrived in the city on Tuesday to support city police personnel.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 21:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 21:37 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru PoliceGanesha Chaturthi

Follow us on :

Follow Us