Adequate security in place for Ganesha Chaturthi: Bengaluru Police Commissioner

<p>Bengaluru: Adequate security measures are in place for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"This time, we are deploying extra CCTVs, which will be linked with the command centre by aligning them with the procession routes. This will let us know exactly what is happening and where. A few officers will also be in the command centre to remotely monitor the activities," Singh said during his weekly press conference.</p>.<p>Two Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies arrived in the city on Tuesday to support city police personnel.</p>.<p>"Route marches will be held. All arrangements are in place. The BBMP has also been asked to take adequate safety measures at various immersion points," Singh added.</p>