Air India business class seat has no belt, doesn't recline: Bengaluru-based doctor flags issues

This is not the first time a noted traveller has flagged issues with Air India's on-flight services.

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej raised concerns about the aviation company's services by citing two recent incidents and the airline said that corrective steps will be taken where necessary.

The musician wrote about an incident onboard the Mumbai-San Francisco flight on September 20 wherein initially flight attendants did not respond to a passenger's repeated call for service.

When contacted by PTI, an Air India spokesperson said the airline has taken the feedback seriously and will take "corrective steps where necessary so that such incidents are not repeated".



With PTI inputs