<p>Namma Metro facilitated the transportation of a pair of lungs for transplant from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sparsh-hospital">Sparsh Hospital</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yeshwanthpur">Yeshwantpur</a> in northwest Bengaluru to Narayana Health City in Bommasandra on the southeastern fringes of the city.</p><p>To save critical time, the transplant team took the metro train from Goraguntepalya Metro Station on Green Line till RV Road and from there boarded the newly launched Yellow Line to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bommasandra">Bommasandra</a>.</p><p>The 30–33 kilometre journey took 61 minutes despite the weekday rush hour, according to the hospital.</p><p>The transplantation team of five members and a BMRCL home guard boarded the metro at 10 am and reached Bommasandra around 11 am and the transplantation procedure was taken up immediately, said the hospital.</p><p>Speaking to DH, a BMRCL spokesperson said, the staff of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL</a> stayed with the transplantation from the beginning to the end of the journey to facilitate everything went smoothly. The users were requested to vacate the seats two stations prior to make way for the team and enable the personnel safely carry the box, he added.</p><p>This is the third such organ transportation carried out with the help of BMRCL in Bengaluru city.</p><p>In the month of August, for the first time ever, a liver was transported and in the month of September a heart was transported.</p>