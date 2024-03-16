Aspiring Bengaluru hotelier killed realtor friend after 'outrageous demand' over wife: Police

Yelahanka police said that they arrested a 38-year-old aspiring hotelier for the murder of a real estate businessman in northeastern Bengaluru’s Bagalur Cross earlier this week.
Krishna Yadav, a resident of Maruthi Nagar, was found murdered on the front seat of his white Maruti Swift around 8.30 am on March 12. Police have arrested Santosh Kumar alias Santhu, a resident of Amruthahalli, for the murder.
A police officer said Kumar murdered Yadav on the night of March 11. Both had multiple rounds of drinks and were sloshed. Yadav had promised to fund Kumar’s hotel business, so he met him to ask for money. They had known each other for more than a decade.
The officer said: "Yadav saw the wallpaper on Kumar’s phone, which had an image of his wife. He told Kumar he was ready to pay him anything if he could let him spend one night with his wife."
Infuriated by his demand, Kumar took out a knife and ferociously stabbed Yadav in the chest. He then pierced a screwdriver into his neck. Yadav suffered 14 stab wounds to his chest and seven to his neck.
Yadav was found dead inside the car by passersby the next morning. Yadav’s son also saw the car and stopped to see his father dead. He informed the police who arrived at the location, sent the body for post-mortem and launched a probe.
Police have obtained Kumar's seven-day custody and are interrogating him to determine if there was any financial reason behind the murder.
