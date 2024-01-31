Bengaluru: Astronomers’ meet opens; will be on till Sunday

Bengaluru:The 42nd meeting of the Astronomical Society of India will be held in Bengaluru from Wednesday to Sunday.
Jointly hosted by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Indian Institute of Science and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium across multiple venues, the five-day conference will feature a series of workshops and public lectures.
Workshops scheduled on Wednesday will cover themes including Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based solar observatory, coronal mass ejections, and space weather. Talks on exoplanets, galaxies and interstellar medium are part of the schedule.
Night sky watching, interactions with scientists, and a space tech workshop for students and public have also been planned.
In a public lecture on Wednesday, Prof Anil Bhardwaj, director, Physical Research Laboratory, Pune, will talk on India’s lunar exploration programme.
In the other public lectures, Prof Durgesh Tripathi of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, will talk on the sun through the eyes of Aditya-L1 (February 3) and Dorje Angchuk from the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Leh-Ladakh, will talk on the Himalayan night skies as seen from Ladakh (February 4).
The event will be formally inaugurated on Thursday at the JN Tata Auditorium, IISc. Details of the event are on www.astron-soc.in/asi2024.