Austrian minister, local runners lace up for unique Bengaluru darshan

Bengaluru: In a rare morning spectacle, a diverse group of people took to the typically bustling streets of Bengaluru for a refreshing run.
Leading the pack was Martin Kocher, the Austrian Minister of Labour and Economy, accompanied by his team and a group of local runners.
The minister went on a seven-km circuit from The Oberoi, MG Road, to the Vidhana Soudha via the Cantonment areas.
The Austrian Embassy in New Delhi facilitated this unique outing by reaching out to local running communities, linking up with Arun Pai, founder of Bangalore Walks. Arun meticulously crafted the route, weaving through military and civilian zones, to showcase the kaleidoscope of Bengaluru's landmarks.
During the 45-minute journey, Arun regaled the entourage with insightful commentary on the city's rich history, drawing parallels between the establishment of the Cantonment and the birth of the Austrian empire in the early 19th century.
Accompanying Kocher on this memorable run were seasoned athletes Aparajitha K, Jay Moodley, and Ruchir Matholiya, who described the experience as "surreal" and unparalleled.
With minimal escort comprising a couple of BBMP marshals and a security vehicle, the group traversed iconic spots such as Ulsoor Lake, Cubbon Park, Shivajinagar's religious sites, and the bustling Commercial Street. Each locale served as a picturesque backdrop for cheerful snapshots, including a memorable pause at Cubbon Park's iconic rock, before concluding the run at the Vidhana Soudha.
Kocher has a reputation for running in most, if not all, cities that he visits — an experience he calls "unmatched".
In a short, candid conversation with DH, he remarked, “It was beautiful to see the differences between the inner paths, the parks, and the old military buildings. It gave me a new perspective of Bengaluru."
The minister was on an official visit to the city.
Summing up the trip
Minister Martin Kocher, in Bengaluru to explore partnership opportunities with the Karnataka government, shared his takeaways of this visit to DH as an economist and academician.
One of the hallmarks of a successful state and nation was accessible, affordable, and available education across all levels, Kocher said, dubbing it the driver of socioeconomic development.
"There are almost no zero sum games between countries. If one country does better, another country that exports to this country also profits,” he said.
“One of the lessons that many people do not understand is that development is positive for everyone and is not a fight to be better than the other. “This should be the approach in many trade relationships."