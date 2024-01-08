Awareness walk organised in Bengaluru to protect native cows

Bengaluru: GoPals, a team of professionals united by the common cause of protecting native Indian cows, organised an awareness walk 'Walk 2 Heal' in Cubbon Park on Sunday.
To spread the message to the public and work towards the betterment of health, the environment, agriculture and lifestyle, the walk witnessed about 800 participants.
Shreekanthan, the managing trustee of GoPals, said it was important to protect desi cows since cattle rearers were largely from the agricultural communities.
“At GoPals, we come together to create awareness about the importance of serving native Indian cows. Because of the rampant changes in lifestyle and agricultural practices, the desi cattle are being affected. So we create awareness by gathering more and more people by conducting morning walks like this. We are indeed surprised that 800 people turned up,” he said.
Padmashree awardee Dr V R Gowrishankar, IIM Bangalore Prof Mahadevan and Dr S Ahalya, Vice Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University, were among the attendees.