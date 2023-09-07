Backing grows for IIM-B faculty fighting misinformation

Standing in support of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) faculty members who were criticised for writing an open letter requesting corporate leaders to ‘de-fund the spread of misinformation and hate speech’, a group of retired professors, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs from across the society have asked those opposing the letter to indulge in healthy debate.
In the letter, supporting IIM-B, the group said that true independence allows people to express their views freely.
“In a free country, every stakeholder, whether a common man or a corporate leader, has the right to independently analyse any piece of information, opinion, or judgment based on its perceived truth and authenticity. It is imperative that one first reflects on the views to see whether the claims make any sense or not. If one is in disagreement with any views expressed by a section of society, like in this case the views expressed by the IIM-B faculty, one is free to challenge them by putting forth a counter-argument,” the letter stated.
Further, the signatories opined that the response by the civil servants was not democratic.
“Unfortunately, the path taken by the said retired civil servants of jumping the gun, seeking action against the IIM-B faculty rather than hosting a debate on what they deem contentious, is not a democratic option, and hence far from appropriate, and even unfair,” they opined.
Through the letter, the group urged the citizens to ‘analyse the plea made by the IIM faculty for its merit or demerit’ and if deemed to be false, challenge the opinion through a counterargument.
“Alternatively, if the claims are true and factual, a collective effort should be made to find sustainable solutions towards protecting the democratic fabric of our country,” the letter said.
Capt Gopinath (Founder, Deccan Airways); Dr BS Ajaikumar (Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd); ST Ramesh,(IPS,
DG&IG of Police, Retd); Srinivas Murthy, (IAS, Retd); Krishna Prasad, (Former Editor of Outlook Magazine); BG Koshy, (ex-independent director and businessman); Professor K Natraj, (Former Director, Madras Institute of Development Studies); Ravi Joshi, (Retired Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat); Arakesh, (Ex-IG, CRPF); Reginald Wesley, (Ex-CRPF & SPG); and Prof Dr Rafeeq Ahmed, (Retired Head, Department of Political Science, University of Mysore) are the signatories of the letter.