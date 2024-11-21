Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP begins razing 6-storeyed building in Dasarahalli

The BBMP had served several notices to the building owner, but did not receive any response.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 20:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 20:36 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPDasarahalli

Follow us on :

Follow Us