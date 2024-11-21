BBMP begins razing 6-storeyed building in Dasarahalli

<p>Bengaluru: Perhaps for the first time, the BBMP has started razing a six-storeyed building in Chokkasandra, Dasarahalli, because it was constructed without obtaining prior approvals.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the civic body had deployed close to 20 workers with drilling machines to start the demolition work. </p>.<p>The plot measuring 40x70 sqft — situated on 3rd Cross Road, 2nd Main Road, Rukmininagar, Nagasandra — belongs to Joji Jacob. The ground floor along with five more floors were built illegally, officials said. </p>.BBMP prepares groundwork for 7.5-km road between Hebbal and Hennur.<p>The BBMP had served several notices to the building owner, but did not receive any response. </p>.<p>Zonal Commissioner HC Girish visited the spot on Wednesday and directed the engineers to tear it down. </p>