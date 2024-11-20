BBMP chief seeks report on incomplete projects in Bommanahalli

<p>Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath sought a detailed report on incomplete projects in the Bommanahalli Zone after holding a grievance redressal meeting on Tuesday. </p>.<p>The meeting saw people raise various civic issues in the zone, which covers tech hubs and tony localities in the south of the city. </p>.<p>The civic body chief addressed over 80 concerns, including inspection of lakes through deployment of security personnel, repair of major potholes, maintenance of playgrounds and parks, and widening of Begur Main Road. </p>.<p>Girinath announced an encroachment clearance drive in Bandepalya and fencing the BBMP property to avoid further encroachments. </p>.<p>Other issues raised by citizens included poor lighting on main roads, stray dog menace, illegal constructions, and flooding during heavy rains in HSR Layout and Arekere. </p>