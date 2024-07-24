BBMP, citizens revamp garbage hotspot near Ulsoor lake  

Bengaluru: Following a DH report on July 21, highlighting garbage dumping around Ulsoor lake and its associated health concerns, BBMP officials, alongside a group of concerned citizens, took action to clean and smarten up a major black spot on Gangadhar Chetty Road.
The vacant, unfenced plot belonging to the Indian Army near RBANMS Ground had become an uncontrolled dumping ground for both local residents and commercial establishments.
Responding to the news report, BBMP officials from the solid waste management wing, BBMP marshals, the junior health inspector’s team and The Ugly Indians volunteer group joined forces with local residents to clean the area.
The plot was enclosed with a green shade net with the army’s permission, the side wall was painted, the curbs were cleaned and painted and potted plants were placed along the netting.
After the spot was cleared on Gangadhar Chetty Road.
Credit: The Ugly Indians.
Abhilash MM, Assistant Executive Engineer for Solid Waste Management in Shivajinagar, stated that measures have been implemented to prevent further dumping.
"We have provided local residents with contact information for the garbage vehicle driver, supervisor, health inspector, marshal, and myself. We have also informed them of the vehicle's pickup schedule. Additionally, we have warned residents that strict action will be taken against those not segregating their waste,” he said.
Under the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules, BBMP officials can register cases against residents and impose a penalty of at least Rs 1,000 for first-time offenders. BBMP marshals will also conduct night patrols to monitor and prevent further garbage dumping in the area.
Published 23 July 2024, 21:12 IST