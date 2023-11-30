BBMP faces backlash as previously cleared encroachment resurfaces

Bengaluru: Residents are irked by the resurfacing of an encroachment, which the BBMP had cleared near the Sheelavanthana Kere in Hagadur after last year’s flooding in Mahadevapura.
The BBMP deployed heavy machinery to remove a section of the road in VDB Dreaming Blue Layout to facilitate the unimpeded flow of water to Sheelavanthana Kere, preventing a recurrence of flooding that had submerged several areas in the vicinity for hours.
Residents are stunned to see the demolished road being restored and are dismayed that the BBMP has shown no intention to rectify the encroachment or take action against those responsible. Many have turned to social media to bring the issue to the BBMP officials’ attention.
When asked, Raghavendra, Assistant Executive Engineer of the BBMP's stormwater drain division (Mahadevapura Zone), initially said he was not aware of the encroachment’s current status.
After the photographic evidence was presented, he acknowledged that the road was indeed restored without their knowledge. He assured prompt action to rectify the encroachment.
“We could not clear the encroachment completely and fence the stormwater drain because someone has challenged the move in court,” Raghavendra explained.
Residents are now questioning the BBMP's apparent leniency towards builders involved in the court case. They also recalled how tahsildars initially surveyed the drain before the encroachment removal drive was initiated.