BBMP removes 10 permanent structures set up by street vendors

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Thursday removed around 10 permanent structures set up by street vendors on the service road in Vijayanagar.
The vendors protested this ‘harsh’ action, arguing that the civic body had not provided alternative vending zones prior to the eviction. They also claimed that the newly constructed underground air-conditioned market has not been allocated to actual street vendors.
During the drive, BBMP officials said they removed permanent structures, but did not touch more than 20 vendors who occupied the streets using moveable carts, tarpaulin, etc. "The engineering section has handed over the market to the revenue division after completing civil and electric works. The process of handing over the spaces to the street vendors is the responsibility of the assistant revenue officer,” the BBMP’s executive engineer said.
The street vendors argued the structures that were cleared are not permanent ones as claimed by the BBMP officials. "Permanent structures are made using cement and bricks. We have used bamboo sticks and tarpaulins to take shelter from the rain and sun. In no way are these structures permanent," said one of the vendors.
The street vendors also said that the allotment of shops in the Palike Bazaar was done unfairly and that no due process was followed.
In 2019, the Karnataka High Court stayed the eviction of street vendors as it violated the Street Vendors Act, 2014.
Around 20 to 30 police personnel were deployed to protect the BBMP while carrying out the eviction.
Vinay Srinivasa, an advocate and activist, said: “The BBMP misinterpreted bamboo structures and tarpaulin sheets to be permanent structures. Even the high court has clarified in another matter that umbrellas and other such shelters do not constitute permanent structures. The BBMP didn't acknowledge this. They stopped the eviction after the high court intervened in the afternoon.”
