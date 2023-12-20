BBMP says won't enforce face mask rule for the elderly in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has no immediate plans to enforce a rule that requires senior citizens to wear face masks in public.
BBMP officials insist that the government directive on masking up is "of advisory in nature".
On Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said those over 60 years of age were vulnerable and must wear masks in public places. The announcement came after neighbouring Kerala detected JN.1, a new sub-variant of the novel coronavirus, and reported a surge in Covid cases.
The Health and Family Department issued a directive to this effect on Tuesday.
"There is no plan to enforce the rule nor are we going to penalise anyone at the moment,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH.
However, he cited recommendations of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to urge people suffering from heart diseases, respiratory infections, colds and coughs to wear masks to prevent the spread of the infection and stay safe.
The BBMP plans to issue an advisory for the general public on Wednesday.
"We will not enforce the mask rule because it will create unnecessary panic among the public. We will constitute a core committee of doctors that will advise us on precautions to be taken on a time-to-time basis. We had such a team in the past, too,” a BBMP official said.