BBMP’s building survey in Whitefield throws a surprise: Over 40 PGs in a single layout  

DHNS: The BBMP found at least 40 illegal buildings in a single layout in Whitefield during its survey of unlawful structures.
The BBMP undertook the survey after a high court order directed it to devise a holistic plan to address the menace of illegal buildings. During the survey, officials painted the walls of many buildings in White Rose Layout in red, asking the owners to produce the building plan approvals.
Whitefield residents welcomed the move after regularly complaining against the illegal structures that steadily degraded White Rose and other layouts. Once a gated residential neighbourhood, White Rose Layout now has more paying guest accommodations than it can handle.
“Raw sewage flows on the roads, creating a health risk for neighbouring areas,” lamented Sandeep Anirudhan, a citizen activist in the area. “Roads barely exist. No water or sewage connections obtained, creating a slum-like congested, unhealthy existence for everyone.”
The buildings neither follow fire safety norms nor building bylaws, he added.