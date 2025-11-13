<p>Bengaluru: Over 784 people who were unable to take possession of their sites in Arkavathi Layout finally heaved a sigh of relief on Monday, as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) allotted them alternate plots in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.</p><p>These allottees had been struggling for nearly two decades after the sites they had paid for either went missing, were denotified, or became unavailable due to layout redesigns or court orders in favour of original landowners.</p><p>Earlier this week, the BDA allotted alternate sites through what it described as a computerised randomisation process.</p><p>BDA Commissioner P Manivannan said the allotment was completed in just 15 minutes. “The BDA solved a 20-year-old problem of giving alternate sites to Arkavathi Layout allottees in 15 minutes through a computerised randomisation process. What’s more, the process was telecast live on YouTube,” he said in a post on X.</p>.BDA aims to get 80% land for Peripheral Ring Road in 4 months.<p>“Now, all allottees no longer need to approach anyone. The list has been published on the website, and they can proceed to complete the sale deed immediately,” he added.</p>.<p>With this exercise, the authority has reportedly provided alternate sites to all affected Arkavathi allottees. Officials said a few pending cases would be resolved based on recommendations of the Justice KN Keshavanarayana Commission.</p>