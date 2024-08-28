Bangalore Development Authority reviews work at Bellandur, Varthur lakes

Bengaluru: Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) NA Haris, on Tuesday reviewed the development works at Bellandur Lake and Varthur Lake in the presence of engineers and residents. As the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) continues to release untreated water from the upstream of Bellandur Lake, the BDA decided not to allow the sewage to flow inside both lakes.
The decision comes at a time when water conservation experts had warned of serious implications on the groundwater table around the lakes if no water is released ahead of the summer.
Last summer, many borewells had gone dry in and around Mahadevapura and Varthur. During the meeting, the BDA engineers also complained that Bellandur was receiving sewage as the sewage treatment plants (STPs) were not being put to use effectively.
Published 27 August 2024, 23:02 IST