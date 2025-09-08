BDA to host sale deed mela for homebuyers from October 3-16

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will organise a two-week sale deed registration mela for its properties, including flats and villas, from October 3 to 16.</p>.<p>The mela aims to ease the process for over 400 homebuyers yet to register houses in their names. It applies to those who have already received allotment letters.</p>.Bangalore Development Authority to auction 75 sites in developed layouts .<p>In a press note, the BDA urged buyers to submit the required documents — Aadhaar, PAN, self-affidavit, bank NOC and photo attestation form — and make the full payment by September 30.</p>.<p>Registrations will be held at the BDA head office on a first-come, first-served basis for those completing the process.</p>