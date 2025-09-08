Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA to host sale deed mela for homebuyers from October 3-16

In a press note, the BDA urged buyers to submit the required documents — Aadhaar, PAN, self-affidavit, bank NOC and photo attestation form — and make the full payment by September 30.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 20:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 20:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruBDABangalore Development Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us