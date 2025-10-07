Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 2.66 lakh households surveyed in GBA limits

On Monday alone, enumerators covered 1.41 lakh homes across different city corporations.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 02:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 02:03 IST
Bengaluru newssurveyGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us