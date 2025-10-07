Bengaluru: 2.66 lakh households surveyed in GBA limits

<p>Bengaluru: As part of an ongoing socio-educational survey initiated by the state government, over 2.66 lakh households have been surveyed within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits so far.</p>.<p>On Monday alone, enumerators covered 1.41 lakh homes across different city corporations.</p>.<p>According to official data, West Bengaluru corporation area recorded the highest coverage, with 87,923 households surveyed. This was followed by Bengaluru North, where 68,639 homes were covered. The remaining three city corporations recorded between 30,000 to 40,000 surveys each.<br><br>The overall target is to reach approximately 50 lakh households in Bengaluru.</p>