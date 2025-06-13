Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Bike taxis likely to stop operating from June 16 as state rules out policy framework

The High Court of Karnataka had set June 15 as the deadline for bike taxi services to stop operations.
Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 22:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 22:16 IST
India NewsBengalurubike taxis

Follow us on :

Follow Us