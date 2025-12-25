Menu
Bengaluru builder booked for selling same flat to different buyers, raising multiple loans

Devanahalli police registered an FIR on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by Vinod Kumar on behalf of Phalaksh Shrishail Walishetty.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 23:01 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 23:01 IST
