Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru citizens are being urged to protect urban wildlife

Manjha (glass-coated nylon kite string) remains a major threat to birds despite repeated awareness campaigns.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 22:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 22:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us