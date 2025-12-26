<p>Wildlife rescue organisations are reporting an increase in rescue calls for owls and snakes this winter. Owls are vulnerable in the September to December period as it is their breeding season, while snakes enter human spaces to escape the cold.</p>.<p>The People for Wildlife (PfA) rescue and conservation centre in Sunkalpalya has recorded a 10-12 per cent hike in such calls. Most snake rescues come from newly built gated communities in Kengeri, Yelahanka, and Vidyaranyapura. PfA’s chief wildlife veterinarian, Colonel Dr Navaz Shariff, links this trend to growing food waste. “Youth heavily depend on food delivery apps and often throw away large quantities of leftovers. Poor waste disposal attracts rodents, which in turn draw snakes closer to homes,” he says.</p>.<p>Manjha (glass-coated nylon kite string) remains a major threat to birds despite repeated awareness campaigns. Dr Shariff says owls, kites, eagles, and crows get entangled in abandoned manjha while diving for prey or resting on tree branches. During the nestling season, owls also seek shelter in high corners of houses. He says people try to harm them due to the superstition that owls are bad omens.</p>.<p>The Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre, Horamavu, reported an 89% rise in calls in October for barn owls and kites trapped in manjha, compared with last year. Most cases came from Shivajinagar, Austin Town, Halasuru, and around Cubbon Park. “The extended Dussehra break led to intense kite flying. This period coincided with the breeding season of black kites,” explains its lead wildlife rehabilitator Subiksha Venkatesh. Her team has also documented manjha injuries in species rarely seen before, including booted eagles, mottled wood owls, black-headed ibises, and greater cormorants.</p>.<p>Snake rescuer Praveen Bose is attending two to six calls daily, mostly involving rat snakes, spectacled cobras and Russell’s vipers. He highlights that winter is also the breeding season for Russell’s vipers. The widespread ignorance about snakes continues to put them at risk. “Influenced by social media videos, some people prod snakes with tongs or use rat glue pads to trap them. This makes the animals aggressive,” he says.</p>.<p><strong>Things to do</strong></p>.<p>If you spot a snake or an owl in your home, avoid disturbing it or it can become hostile. Create a clear exit, such as opening a window, so it can leave on its own. Do not feed injured birds or give them water, as they may choke. Contact wildlife rescuers: PfA (080 2861 1986), ARRC (94496 42222), or Praveen Bose (78298 22133).</p>