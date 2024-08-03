Bengaluru: City hospital launches CyberKnife Radiosurgery system for cancer treatment

Bengaluru: The Apollo Cancer Centre launched its second CyberKnife S7 FIM Radiosurgery system at its Bannerghatta Road branch on Friday, following the debut of the first system in Chennai.
The system offers significant advantages over traditional radiosurgery, particularly in delivering precise and targeted treatment that facilitates a quicker return to normal activities.
According to doctors, the procedure is painless, requires no anaesthesia and can be completed in just one to five sessions over a few weeks. The success rate of this system is reported to be "far superior" to conventional treatments.
"The machine targets the tumour with precision while sparing healthy tissues,” said Dr Ian Paddik, leader of the British Radiosurgery Society. This level of precision is challenging with conventional radiation therapy, where healthy tissues may be damaged due to the broader radiation area.
Prof Dr Sridhar PS, a radiation oncologist, noted that the new CyberKnife model is more efficient than its predecessors. "Older models required about 45 minutes per session, while the newest model reduces this to just 15 to 20 minutes."
The cost of the procedure varies depending on the type of tumour, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, according to Dr Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd. He also mentioned that the system is recognised by both central and state governments, as well as most public sector insurance programs.
Clinicians and physicians will receive training in partnership with Accuray to operate the new system and to establish or enhance radiosurgery programmes at various centres. “Once trained, they can make this advanced treatment more accessible,” Dr Madhavan added.
