Bengaluru court grants anticipatory bail to three in rape case involving BJP MLA Munirathna

<p>Bengaluru: The Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru on Monday granted anticipatory bail to three individuals in a rape case in which BJP MLA Munirathna is also an accused.</p><p>Lohit, Kiran, and Manjunath were granted bail by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat.</p><p>The case was filed against Munirathna and others following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman, a social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar who had been active in the BJP.</p><p>The FIR was registered at the Kaggalipura police station. </p>