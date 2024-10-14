Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru court grants anticipatory bail to three in rape case involving BJP MLA Munirathna

The case was filed against Munirathna and others following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman, a social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar who had been active in the BJP.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 14:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 14:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMLA Munirathna

Follow us on :

Follow Us