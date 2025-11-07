Bengaluru crime: Rowdy-sheeter, 2 associates held after bid to attack cops during arrest

<p>Bengaluru: The Kalasipalya police arrested a 25-year-old rowdy-sheeter and his two associates after they allegedly tried to attack police personnel while resisting arrest in Tilak Nagar on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The accused, Shazad Pasha, has multiple criminal cases pending against him and had jumped bail. He was found with his associates Yaseen Shariff and Anas Pasha when a police team, led by ASI Srinivasamurthy, tried to apprehend them based on a tip-off.</p>.<p>As the team closed in, Anas Pasha reportedly pulled out a machete and attempted to attack the officers before stabbing himself and urging the others to flee. Police overpowered them and arrested all three.</p>.<p>The accused have been booked for assaulting and obstructing police officers on duty and under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.</p>