<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to ensure public health and safety, the Bengaluru East Municipal Corporation (BEMC) is gearing up to launch a crackdown on unauthorised and illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels operating in the area.</p><p>Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against PGs and hostels that flout the rules and regulations laid down under the GBA Act, 2024.</p><p>To achieve this, the East Municipal Corporation has designated zone health officers as the primary leaders. Inspection teams will work under them and follow a set plan.</p><p>The commissioner insisted that all action must strictly align with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlined for controlling and operating against illegal PGs and lodgings.</p>.<p>Officials said they have already made an inspection schedule, starting with the Mahadevapura and KR Puram zones.</p>.<p>In Mahadevapura, Dr Rakesh N will lead the operation in Hoodi, Whitefield, and Marathahalli from November 12 to 14. In KR Puram, Dr KM Visvesvaraya will lead the drive in Horamavu, KR Puram, and HAL on the same dates.</p>