Bengaluru: Green line metro disruption on October 3

<p>Bengaluru: Metro train services will not be available between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra on the Green Line from 10 am to 2 pm on Thursday, according to the BMRCL. </p>.<p>During the four-hour period, Green Line trains will operate only between Silk Institute and Peenya Industry. Before that, the last train from Silk Institute towards Nagasandra will depart at 9 am, the BMRCL said. </p>.<p>The curtailment is to facilitate the statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed stretch between Nagasandra and Madavara (3.14 km).</p>.Namma Metro applies for safety clearance for Green Line extension.<p>The inspection, to be conducted by Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) AM Chowdhary and his team on Thursday and Friday, will assess whether the stretch is fit for public carriage of passenger traffic. </p>.<p>The BMRCL plans to open the stretch, which will have stations at Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara, by mid-October.</p>