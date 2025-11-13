<p>Bengaluru: In a hit-and-run case, a software engineer has been arrested by the Sadashivanagar police for allegedly injuring a family of three on a two-wheeler, officials said on Thursday. </p><p>The arrested is Sukrit Keshav Gowda, 23, from Kodigehalli. He works with a private company in Whitefield, the police said.</p><p>Police investigations revealed that on October 26, at around 7.11 pm, Gowda, who was driving a red Tata Curvv, drove rashly, swerved and hit a Honda Dio from the rear on New BEL Road near MS Ramaiah Hospital. The scooter was on the car's right side.</p>.Hosakerehalli flyover opens on trial run, eases traffic woes in West Bengaluru.<p>Vineth A, 33, a businessman from Vidyaranyapura, his wife Anikita Patel, 31, and their young son were on the scooter on the way to Indiranagar. The scooter, after being hit by the car, crashed into the divider and sprang the couple and their child onto the road, officials said. </p><p>Gowda, without remorse, fled the spot in his car, officials said. With the help of the passersby, Anikita, who suffered injuries to her left hand, shoulders and behind the head, and Vineth, who sustained injuries to his left rib, were treated at the MS Ramaiah Hospital, as per the FIR, and were discharged.</p><p>Vineth later went to St John’s Hospital near Koramangala, after the pain recurred. Initially, the case was registered by the SadashivanagarTraffic police.</p>.Bengaluru: Couple dead in ambulance hit-and-run; angry crowd topples emergency vehicle.<p>During the investigation, it was found that it was a case of hit and run. The case was then transferred to the Sadashivanagar Police Station (Law and Order). A probe was launched by inspector Girish following an FIR on November 6, and the suspect was arrested near Balaji Layout.</p><p>Gowda, the suspect, has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is ongoing and Gowda has been remanded in judicial custody.</p>