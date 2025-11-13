Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru hit-and-run case: Techie arrested for injuring family of three on scooter

The incident occurred on on October 26 on New BEL Road
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 06:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHit and Runbengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us