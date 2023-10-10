Bengalureans lost Rs 1.7 crore daily to cyber fraud in 9 months, finds data

On an average, residents in the city lost more than Rs 1.71 crore daily in the past nine months to different types of cybercrimes, an analysis of the data shared by the Bengaluru city police found. Over 12,600 cybercrime cases were reported in the city since January this year leading to the victims losing more than Rs 470 crore, the data showed. Of the 12,615 cases, the most – 3,346 – were related to online job fraud, followed by 3,102 cases of debit/credit card fraud.
Of the Rs 4,70,53,92,258, the sleuths recovered over Rs 28.4 crore and returned, to date, more than Rs 27.6 crore to the complainants. The police also froze over Rs 201 crore of the total lost sum.
Over Rs 200 crore lost in online job fraud
The data from January to September 2023 showed that victims have lost over Rs 204 crore in online job frauds alone. Fraudsters using this scam, one of the most common ones, offer remote working and part-time and online job opportunities to their potential victims and convince them to complete tasks. In many cases, the scamsters cajole the victims to pay a sum to release their “earning”.
Of the lost sum, over Rs 73 crore was frozen and Rs 73,490,991 was recovered. The police also returned over Rs 7.6 crore to the complainants.
Sextortion, bitcoin and loan app cases
Since January, 277 cases related to loan apps, 195 cases of bitcoin-related fraud and 84 sextortion cases were reported in the city, the data showed. Combined, these three frauds resulted in a loss of over Rs 24.62 crore.
Of these, the police have recovered a combined Rs 74,13,195 and returned to the complainants Rs 58,20,801.
Awareness is the only antidote: Commissioner
Awareness among the public is the only antidote to cybercrimes and fraud, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said.
“We have been requesting the public to be aware and vigilant and not to click on any unknown solicited links and not share their One Time Passwords (OTPs), credit card details and other important information,” the commissioner said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “Within an hour of the cyber offence or as soon as you become aware of it, informing the police through 1930 can aid in freezing the account and recovery of the lost sum.”