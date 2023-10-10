Bengalureans lost Rs 1.7 crore daily to cyber fraud in 9 months, finds data

Over Rs 200 crore lost in online job fraud

The data from January to September 2023 showed that victims have lost over Rs 204 crore in online job frauds alone. Fraudsters using this scam, one of the most common ones, offer remote working and part-time and online job opportunities to their potential victims and convince them to complete tasks. In many cases, the scamsters cajole the victims to pay a sum to release their “earning”.

Of the lost sum, over Rs 73 crore was frozen and Rs 73,490,991 was recovered. The police also returned over Rs 7.6 crore to the complainants.

Sextortion, bitcoin and loan app cases

Since January, 277 cases related to loan apps, 195 cases of bitcoin-related fraud and 84 sextortion cases were reported in the city, the data showed. Combined, these three frauds resulted in a loss of over Rs 24.62 crore.

Of these, the police have recovered a combined Rs 74,13,195 and returned to the complainants Rs 58,20,801.