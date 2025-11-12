Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Man arrested for stealing 42 Royal Enfield bikes worth Rs 1.25 cr

Police said Raju became obsessed with performing stunts on Royal Enfield bikes. He would steal a bike, ride it through the city roads performing wheelies, and then sell it.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 21:55 IST
Bengaluru newsArrestRoyal EnfieldBike thief

Follow us on :

Follow Us