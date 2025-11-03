Menu
Bengaluru Namma Metro's Pink Line to be operational by May 2026: D K Shivakumar

The Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara is a 13.76 km stretch which will ease traffic and strengthen north-south connectivity across Bengaluru, Shivakumar said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 08:56 IST
