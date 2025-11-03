<p>Namma Metro's Pink Line will be operational by May 2026, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Monday. </p><p>The Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara is a 13.76 km stretch, which will ease traffic and strengthen north-south connectivity across Bengaluru, Shivakumar said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Our commitment to better connectivity continues! Namma Metro Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara will be operational by May 2026," Shivakumar said. "This 13.76 km stretch will ease traffic and strengthen north-south connectivity across Bengaluru," he wrote.</p><p>At present, Namma Metro's Purple Line, Green Line, and Yellow Lines are operational. The Yellow Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 this year.</p>