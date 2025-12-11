<p>Bengaluru: Trains on the Yellow Line will likely run every 12 minutes from December 22 when the sixth train enters service. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/metro-dreams-turn-into-commuter-nightmares-3825803">Bangalore Metro</a> Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) received the six-coach trainset in the last week of November. </p>.<p>The coaches were manufactured near Kolkata by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) under a sub-contract with China's CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, which is supplying 36 trainsets for Rs 1,578 crore. </p>.<p>The sixth train needs to complete a 750-km mainline run, along with signalling interface tests, before entering passenger service. </p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro to have 3 of India’s tallest stations.<p>A senior BMRCL official said plans were underway to induct the train on December 22, ahead of Christmas. </p>.<p>While peak-hour frequency will improve to about 12 minutes, the BMRCL may not advance the start of train services from the current 6 am. </p>.<p>At least one train may be kept aside as a traffic spare for emergencies, another official added. </p>.<p>The 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro corridor opened on August 11 and has pushed up daily ridership to over a million, but passengers are unhappy with low frequency and late start time. The current peak-hour frequency is 15 minutes. </p>