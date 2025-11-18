Menu
Bengaluru Police arrest 19 people, including 14 foreign nationals in a drug bust; narcotics worth Rs 7.7 crore seized

In another operation, a Kenyan woman was arrested and CCB officials recovered 2.044 kgs of MDMA worth Rs 4.08 crore.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 12:37 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru Policedrug bustMDMAforeign nationals

