<p>Bengaluru: Continuing the crackdown on drugs, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested 19 people, including 14 foreign nationals, and recovered narcotic substances worth Rs 7.7 crore.</p><p>The seizure of 2.804 kg of MDMA crystals and 2.100 kg of hydro-ganja followed a series of coordinated raids in different parts of the city.</p><p>In the SG Palya area, police arrested a Nigerian woman allegedly involved in peddling drugs and recovered 60 grams of MDMA crystals, valued at approximately Rs 1.52 crore. Probe revealed that the suspect didn’t have any valid documents and was in the city peddling drugs.</p><p>In a second coordinated operation, a house was raided in B Narayanapura in Mahadevapura and five local drug peddlers were arrested. From them, the police recovered 600 grams of hydroponic ganja valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh. Police seized five mobile phones to continue unravelling the network. Their supplier, a key suspect, is currently at large, police said.</p>.Nagaland DGP warns of 'public health emergency' from drug menace; calls for unified NE response.<p>In another operation, a Kenyan woman was arrested and CCB officials recovered 2.044 kgs of MDMA worth Rs 4.08 crore. The suspect was working at a salon and entered the country last year on a tourist visa, the police said. She sources drugs from two absconding suspects from Tanzania and Nigeria, the police said.</p><p>Another team of CCB seized parcels containing 1.5 kg of hydroponic ganja at the Foreign Post Office under the KG Halli police station limits. The parcels were sent from Thailand and France, the police said. A probe is on to trace the recipients.</p><p><strong>11 foreign nationals detained for staying illegally</strong></p><p>In a joint operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime - 2) Raja Imam Kasim and officials from the Electronic City division, several places were raided and 11 foreigners staying illegally without valid documents were detained. The detainees were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and moved to the detention centre. Police have also opened a case against the homeowners for renting without mandatory verification.</p>